One of the first Catholic Churches in the Walker County area was St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Waverly.
The church served many Polish families that settled in the area during the 1870’s. In 1866, a group of East Texas plantation owners working with Meyer Levy, a Polish merchant, formed the Waverly Emigration Society. The society was made up of twelve planters chaired by C.T. Traylor. The group hoped to bring European farmers to the Waverly area in order to replace recently freed African-Americans that had once performed the region’s agricultural labor.
Levy was commissioned to travel to Europe and recruit 150 “foreign laborers” to start. The members of the society agreed to pay passage of the immigrants to Texas and then pay the men and women for their work. The planters also provided a “comfortable cabin” and food for the laborers.
The immigrants were expected to do faithful labors for 3 years and repay the planters from their salaries the cost of their passage to Texas. Hundreds of Polish immigrants entered the Waverly community and began working on local farms. These immigrants found a religious leader in Reverend Felix Orzechowski, who established New Waverly’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in 1869.
At the time, services were held outdoors or in private homes. A box-framed church building was erected in 1877 under the direction of Rev. Victor Linicki. By 1892, a larger building was needed for the growing congregation. The larger edifice was designed and constructed by Tom Lavandorski. The original church building served as a school until 1951.
Construction on the present church began in 1905 during the pastorate of Reverend Thomas Bily. The Gothic-style structure was designed by L.S. Green and reflects the European heritage of the parishioners.
For more about St. Joseph’s church and the Polish emigrants that came to Texas and made New Waverly their home, visit the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from 12 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.