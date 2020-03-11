History of Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 is intertwined with the city of Huntsville's

Chartered by the Grand Masonic Lodge of the Republic of Texas in Jan. 1844, the Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 is one of the oldest organizations in Huntsville. Its history is intertwined with the city’s due to its prominent members.
“I tell people the movers and the shakers in the early days were members of the lodge – the people who built Huntsville,” Johnnie Jo Dickenson said.
Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 has had several Texas politicians and heroes in its membership ranks. Henderson Yoakum, who wrote the first definitive history of the state of Texas, was a past Lodge Master in 1850. He was joined by former Republic of Texas President Sam Houston, who affiliated with No. 19 in 1854 until his death in 1863, and the state of Texas’ second governor George Tyler Wood.
“This lodge has a great history in the city of Huntsville, we’re real proud of it,” Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 secretary J.D. Dickenson said.
The current building off of 12th Street was first constructed in 1908 and now stands as a state historical landmark. However, lodge No. 19 has been located around the square for 176 years.
The Masons originally met on the southeast corner of the square in what was the first brick store building built in Huntsville by Alexander MacDonald. He had a mercantile store in the first floor and allowed the lodge to meet on the second floor from 1844-1849 until the second lodge was built on the north-side of the square. The north-side lodge burned in 1881, however it was rebuilt in the same location and the Masons continued to meet there until the current lodge was built in 1908.
“When the lodge burned, the records were lost and so when (J.D.) wrote his book, I had to reconstruct the history from 1844 to 1881,” Johnnie Jo said.
A seventh generation Huntsville Texan, Johnnie Jo has had many family members who have been members of the lodge in addition to her husband. With a profession in genealogy and history, Johnnie Jo has set out to help her husband discover the history of the lodge.
Johnnie Jo went to the Grand Lodge Library in Waco and researched their records to help complete her husband’s book, “Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 Huntsville, Texas – 150 Years – 1854-1994.” The book was published in honor of the lodge’s 150th anniversary and depicts a complete history leading up to its publication in 1994.
“Together, we’ve been able to piece together the history of this lodge and we’re proud that we’ve been able to leave a record for researchers and people that are interested in the history of this lodge to use,” J.D. said.
Her research showed more than the lodge’s history, the couple found records of the city’s growth, such as dates of when utilities and telephone lines were installed in Huntsville.
“The history of this community is written on the minutes of this lodge … whenever we meet I keep minutes of the lodge, that’s what business transpired. We have records that go back to 1881,” J.D. said, adding that the files from 1881 and onward are now kept in a fire-proof cabinet.
Johnnie Jo’s research will continue to explore the lodge’s long-lost history and will now be looking into the original nine charter members of lodge No. 19 who signed the 1843 petition that was presented to the Grand Lodge in 1844 for its formation. Their stories will hopefully shed light on the mystery behind the lodge’s name.
As a 51-year member of Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19, J.D. would say that the lodge itself hasn’t changed at all over time, other than seeing members come and go. However, they just maintain their work and “keep on keepin’ on.”
“We have a lot of young, active members that are enthusiastic that have maintained the building and see the importance of this lodge to the community,” J.D. said.
While many lodges are currently dwindling in numbers and struggling to maintain memberships and consequentially the lodges themselves, J.D. notes that it couldn’t be further from the truth in the case of Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19. The lodge currently holds around 225 members and is one of the largest lodges in the state.
Throughout the past 176 years, the lodge has housed different facets of the community, the downstairs dining area has been used by public schools. The First Baptist Church found refuge there when the church burned in 1954 and the Red Cross used the building during the World Wars to wrap bandages for the military.
“This lodge has played part of a great history of this community … We’re proud of what this lodge has done for the community and continues to try to do for the community,” J.D. said.
Lodge No. 19 supports local charities, the Huntsville Public Library, the senior center of Walker County, SAAFE House and provides three scholarships to local students each year through their two major fundraisers.
Every March and October, the lodge holds its chili and gumbo fundraisers to support local charities, scholarships and funds to maintain the building.
The fundraiser will return Friday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Forrest Masonic Lodge in Downtown Huntsville, located at 1030 12th Street. Lodge members will be present and invite the public to take a tour of the historic building.