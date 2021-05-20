Huntsville native and trailblazer Melissa Kitto is making history as Huntsville Fire Department’s first full-time female firefighter in its 96 years of operation.
When an opening emerged last year for a full-time firefighter to join the ranks of the Huntsville Fire Department, Kitto was among the first in line to fill the vacancy, given her history as an active volunteer for the department since 2010.
After persevering through multiple attempts to pass her phase training exams, Kitto left behind a full-time position with the Houston Fire Department to finally complete her goal of returning to her roots in her hometown of Huntsville as its first-ever full-time female firefighter in December.
“It is a huge honor (to be the first female firefighter in the department.) I like to think trailblazer, the first one – that’s history type stuff. It’s an honor and I’d honestly like to lead by example and set the standard for any future female firefighter,” Kitto said.
It’s been a long road for Kitto to reach what she regarded as an impossibility 11 years ago. Unsure of whether women could even become firefighters, Kitto had never considered being one until a friend convinced her to try volunteering in 2010.
“He suggested it and I thought he was crazy, but I’m glad he did because I really fell in love with it, I’m really passionate about it,” Kitto said, adding that the camaraderie, the feeling of making a difference serving the community and the tradition of firemen is what makes the service so special to her.
After passing her drills tests and being voted in, Kitto volunteered with the Huntsville and New Waverly Fire Departments, while earning her EMT license. She went on to work for Walker County EMS until she earned her Texas Commission of Fire Protection certificate to become a firefighter and spent the past 4.5 years with the Houston Fire Department, before returning to work in the Huntsville community.
“I care about Kitto a lot, she’s been around a while and Kitto is one of us. She is a Huntsville fireman and I brag on her regularly, because she has the heart to serve here in our community and it’s very evident in the way she conducts herself just here at the station, as well as in the public, so I’m very proud of her,” Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis said.
Her passion to serve the community comes from first-hand experience seeing the difference that organizations like the fire department can make in families’ lives. Growing up in a disadvantaged household, she found herself on the receiving-end of charitable assistance and the simple acts of kindness have since changed her life.
“I just remember the fire department coming in (our home) on Christmas Day and we didn’t have anything, they really turned it around for us and it was such a special moment. The older I get, the more I look back and I’m even more grateful for that,” Kitto said. “I wouldn’t say that is the specific reason I wanted to become a firefighter, but just knowing how much it makes a difference, especially in kids’ lives and helping out … I really appreciated it, I look back and I’m so grateful for the help that I received that it only feels right to give back whenever I can.”
“If you can just spark a little bit of something in those kids, make their day or just be an influence on them, that’s what I strive to do. I love seeing them get excited and any type of difference you can make is very rewarding so we try to take any opportunity that we can,” Kitto said.
Now, she hopes to inspire young girls or women in the community to see firefighting as a possibility or to simply follow their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.