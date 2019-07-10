Take a break from the summer heat and create some cool artwork.
Summer camp and classes are set to begin at the Wynne Home Arts Center, beginning on Tuesday and running through the end of the month.
“There is something for everyone at the Wynne this month,” Wynne Home summer intern Esmeralda Mata said. “We have weekend and night sessions so working adults can come and daytime classes for kids to have something fun to do during the day.”
The art camps will be held in two one-week sessions from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Friday. Classes will be divided into three age groups from 6-12, rotating between pottery, watercolor painting and sculpture classes. Each age group has eight open slots, with two remaining for each. The pottery classes will be conducted by Heather Gritz, watercolor will be taught by Allison Walton and Lisa Collins will teach sculpture.
“We are really excited for the summer camps coming up,” Mata added. “In the pottery classes the kids will create animals to take home, they will create a tie-dye pillow in watercolor and create a wood hanger for a painting in sculpture. They will have a great time.”
Summer art classes will also begin on Tuesday, featuring a modern dance class, a watercolor painting class, acrylic painting, photography and animation. Photography and watercolor classes are ages 13-and-up, with the remaining ages 8-and-up. Each class will cost between $15-25 and have eight open slots. Dancing and animation classes will be held in two sessions, with the remainder taking place over four sessions.
“I will be teaching the dance class, which is a routine I learned in high school to the song ‘Timber’ by Kesha, it will be fun,” Mata said. “Attendees will learn many important skills. For our photography classes, participants need to bring their own SLR camera with a detachable lens in order to learn how to take better pictures. In the animation classes, students will learn to create their own cartoon. It will be a great time for all.”
Following the classes, the Wynne will host a Luau August 3rd from 5-7p.m. The Hawaiian themed evening will feature games, food, crafts and prizes. The event is free and open to the public.
“Our classes give the community an affordable option to learn from talented artists,” Mata added. “I hope to see the community here and at our Luau to celebrate the end of the season.”
To register for classes, call 936-291-5424 or email lpease@huntsvilletx.gov.
