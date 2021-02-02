Historic Greater Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ breaks ground on new sanctuary

Members of the community gathered at the Greater Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ on Saturday, celebrating the long-awaited groundbreaking for the historic church’s new facilities underway.
The new building, has been five years in the making, undergoing extensive planning while waiting to acquire land close to their existing facilities in the avenues for expansion.
“Through the grace of God, we had some people that just came along and made available land in the immediate area, because we never wanted to move out of the community,” GRMC pastor C.H. Greggs said. “We think that (GRMC) is an extremely important, valuable piece of this community and it’s very much needed. When people come by to see the church, we want them to have a sense of hope and expectation.”
A lack of space has been a continuous problem for GRMC, hindering their hopes of embracing growth as the church has had to pass on many opportunities to be of service to the community. Recently, they were asked to be a designated polling place, and had to turn the opportunity down due to being unable to accommodate so many people. Additionally, with continuous growth in membership over the past few years and anticipation to continue, GRMC hopes that the new building will meet their current and future needs.
“We want to provide something for our future generation, I’ve been taught all of my life that as you exit, you should leave something behind. The current facility that’s there now it’s been there for about 100 years or more and we’ve renovated a couple of times, but the time has come where we just need to provide an upgrade, do something that’s more relevant to this day and time,” Greggs said
The new facilities will be close to 9,000 square-feet and will enable all of their offerings to be integrated under the same roof for more effective ministry, and will include office space, classrooms, sanctuary and a couple of extra rooms to be used for ministry outreach purposes. Greggs hopes that the expanded space will enable them to become more embedded in the community that they serve by focusing more on outreach ministries including a prison ministry, drug outreach programs, an outreach ministry to college students, providing a private place for study and possibly a food pantry in the future.
“The GRMC church family wants you in the community that we serve to know that we take our responsibility to God and to the community seriously and that our desire is always to remain in touch with the common man. So today is a big day for us all, and moving this project forward is a major step in honoring our commitment,” Greggs said at the building’s groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday.
“The project we are here to celebrate today is more than a series of lumber pieces, bricks, pliers, water and the like. We see it in the broader context as an important part of the greater effort to share the love of God and Jesus Christ to every passerby, giving them hope and sharing the word of God with all. It is a part of the greater effort to connect our neighbors and communities together. When this project is finally complete, we will be one giant step closer to fulfilling the vision given to us by God. I, for one, am looking forward to seeing our community benefit from this place of worship.”