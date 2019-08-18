The last remaining church built by former slaves in Huntsville is set to celebrate 150 years of ministry.
First Missionary Baptist Church is one of three churches established in Huntsville by former slaves shortly after the emancipation of African-American slaves in Texas in 1865. The other two churches were Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church and St. James Methodist Episcopal Church.
“The church has focused on a christian education and youth outreach since our founding, including housing the first black school in Huntsville, even before the Galilee school,” director Lajuana Glaze said
Prior to the building of the first church house, the people met in homes with services being led by Anglo ministers of the Baptist and Methodist denominations. With the building of Union Church on what is now Avenue M, the two denominations shared the building, holding services alternately.
“Our church has always played an important role in the community,” Glaze added. “FMBC has produced some great community leaders in its history, with Joshua and Samuel Walker Houston as founding members.”
Baptists, led by Rev. J.J. Rhinehardt, founded First Missionary Baptist Church at 1529 10th Street. Eighty-three years after the purchase of land across the street. The church built a new edifice and moved to its current location, where the congregation still holds worship services today.
“Youth in the community has always been the church’s focus,” Glaze said. “Our congregation is largely youth, but some FMBC members can trace their ancestry to the original founding members.”
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary next Sunday at 3 p.m. with an afternoon of worship, reflection, music and a speech by Rev. Glenn Grant, Senior Pastor of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Houston.
“We are very excited to celebrate this amazing anniversary,” Glaze added. “We take pride in the history and legacy of the church.”
