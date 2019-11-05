Amid a close race Tuesday evening, three Huntsville ISD Board of Trustee members will hold their positions for another two years.
“I've been doing it a long time and this was probably the most critical time for me to go on the board with a new superintendent and the district moving forward the way that it is,” said J.T. Langley who was elected to a fourth term in position 3.
Huntsville ISD raised their state accountability system standing by two full letter grades last year after receiving an overall failing grade for the 2017-2018 school year.
The success follows the implementation of the new instructional coaching model, a program utilizing experts on each campus to help teachers improve their lesson cycles, expand structures and strategies for the classroom and to be a non-administrative classroom support for teachers.
“It’s not about winning an election … for our community and our kids in the community, the board staying in tact as it is now with the board members that were re-elected tonight gives us a better opportunity to reach the goals that Dr. Sheppard and his leadership team has appointed,” Langley said. “Winning an election is one thing, but being able to continue with the direction that we are going now is what it’s about for me.”
Langley was reelected with 52.4% of the vote alongside current trustee vice president Tracy Lynch Stoudt who won position 1 with 53.36%. Current trustee president Rissie Owens gained another term, running unopposed.
“It feels good to be re-elected because that really is my heart and I love what I do for the children of Walker County and the city of Huntsville,” position 1 trustee Tracy Lynch Stout said. “I would have been devastated if it went the other way, because I give everything I have to that district and I’m tickled pink that I get to give back to our families more.”
The re-elected members will hold their spots on the school board for two more years, in which time the board members look forward to building upon the success that the district is currently experiencing.
