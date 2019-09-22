The University of Texas is offering a new innovative and highly accessible dual credit program for Huntsville High School students striving to earn college credit in conjunction with their secondary education.
OnRamps – a dual-enrollment program bringing rigorous courses aligned with the standards of University of Texas at Austin to Huntsville High School students – was introduced to the district for the first time this school year, offering US history and arts entertainment technology classes.
“We started small to see how this will work and I see a lot of potential here,” director of secondary education Dr. Mina Schnitta said.
OnRamps offers high school students the opportunity to earn college credit during the school day on the high school campus. Students receive face-to-face instruction from a high school teacher in collaboration with a college professor, taking college assessments over the course of the year, whereas Lone Star courses – the older program – are taken through an online learning platform.
Additionally, the UT program will not require students to pass the Texas Success Initiative assessment prior to acceptance into the program. The TSI is an assessment required by Lone Star, testing a student’s aptitude in reading, math and writing to determine their preparedness for the advanced curriculum of college level courses.
“Making only Lone Star classes available has put a limitation on us. This new program opens up a whole new avenue,” trustee Sam Moak said. “Not all universities necessarily accept Lone Star’s dual credit, so OnRamps gives us another option for kids getting actual dual credit if they want to go to Texas A&M, University of Houston, or some school like that.”
Both dual credit programs boast affordable access to college credits for high school students – OnRamps costs $140 per course, or $99 for those on free and reduced lunch.
The College Board AP and Career and Technical Education certification (CTE) pathways are also available for students to earn college credits while in high school with different approaches and requirements.
“Our goal is to provide opportunities and pathways for kids in more than one way,” Schnitta said.
Counselors are essential in helping kids and parents navigate which advanced credit route is best for each student as there is no one single pathway that is accepted by all United States universities.
“I hate that these parents think that by their kids taking dual credit, they are automatically going to get credit for some of these classes. I don’t think that component gets properly communicated to all parents,” Moak said.
It can be difficult foreseeing which advanced credit program will be the most beneficial for a student, and schools are seeing the conflict within program enrollment rates.
“From 2018 to 2019, AP has had competition with duel credit and that is a challenge that all high schools are going through in this country,” said Schnitta. “All of the high schools that I know, see more kids who are going into dual credit than AP.”
However, last year showed the lowest enrollment rate in the HISD dual enrollment program with 296 students having a 95% passing rate, however the district hopes that with the new College Board Pre-AP partnership, students will be more prepared to meet the admission requirements and have the desire to take dual credit courses.
TSI test prep materials and study sessions are now being offered through the high school to interested students in an effort to help them gain the confidence and knowledge to succeed at a higher level.
“When you talk to kids that have taken dual credit, knowing that you already have college credit takes a lot of stress off of them and builds confidence,” Schnitta said.
