Hiking in extreme heat: How to do it safely and prevent heat related illnesses

With summer in full swing and COVID restrictions evaporating, many people are heading outdoors to make up for lost time outside. While it is great to go out, take in nature and soak up some vitamin D, you need to be careful while out in the sun and parks this summer.
Huntsville State Park in one place where people from all around have been immersing themselves in nature. Visitors should be aware that rising temperatures can be taxing on the body, especially if they aren’t fully acclimated to the heat.
Here are some tips to enjoy the beauty of the Huntsville State Park while staying safe from the heat.
Best time to go for a hike in Huntsville State Park?
Park interpreter John Herron finds that early mornings and late evenings provide the most manageable temperatures for those looking to take a stroll among the pines. He recommends that people avoid embarking on one of the trails during the middle of the day to the early afternoon.
Recommend trails during the warmer months?
“I would say try to keep it a little shorter,” Herron said. Trails like the Dogwood trail and Prairie Branch Loop allow people to take in the scenery without taxing their bodies, while the Triple C and Chinquapin trails are much longer and do not have any shortcuts for those who found the course to strenuous.
How rangers keep track of people’s hiking capability
While rangers don’t individually stop each person about to start a hike, they do watch those who come into the nature center and encourage them to stay hydrated.
“If you have to pause for a moment and think, ‘do I have enough?’ then you probably need to bring one more bottle,” Herron said.
Staying hydrated is especially important in this region of Texas, as the humidity often causes many to sweat more than they would in drier climates.
Tips for hikers this summer
“Stay hydrated. Texas Parks and Wildlife recommend 16 ounces of water per hour that they’re out hiking,” Herron said. Here are a couple of other tips Herron provided:
• Bring Gatorade or similar drinks to replenish electrolytes.
• Keep salty snacks on hand, they signal the brain to drink more water.
• Be sure to cover up and use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun.
• Take care of your furry friends if you brought them, make sure they have plenty of water too.
• Take plenty of breaks
• Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke
• Know your limits
• Tell others where you’ll be
Herron’s final tip was to make note of the mile markers and numbers on the benches and bridges to keep track of where you are in case of an emergency. When you are faced with a dangerous situation, telling the rangers the specific number you are at will help them get to you sooner.
Entrance fees at Huntsville State Park are $7 for individuals over the age of 13, while children are free. Reservations can be made here.