High-speed rail project receives draft safety rules

Plans for a high-speed train from Dallas to Houston continue to progress in Washington D.C.
On Tuesday, the Federal Railroad Administration issued a proposal for the Rules for Particular Applicability, in what opponents call an obligatory step to assess the peculiar safety aspects of the proposed high-speed rail project in Texas.
The RPA is a comprehensive set of custom rules that will be applicable specifically to Texas Central and used to govern the railroad’s system and its operations.
Texas Central, the company in charge of constructing the train, says the high-speed railway will run from North Texas, have a stop here in the Roans Prairie and end in Houston. Texas Central says the 12 billion dollar project will bring 1,500 jobs total around all three stops, and an economic impact of 36 billion dollars over the course of 25 years.
One group fighting against the train’s construction is Re-Route the Route, a coalition of business owners, transportation experts and residents who are advocating to move the proposed high-speed rail to a safer, simpler and more sensible area. They also have challenged many safety aspects with the project.
“This project’s technology is completely foreign to the U.S. rail network, is incompatible with Amtrak or any other U.S. carrier, and poses many new potential dangers to the Texas public,” said Taylor Ward, a spokesperson for ReRoute the Route. “The FRA must conduct the necessary due diligence to protect Texans’ lives and well-being. Despite the project developers’ claims, this does not bring the project any closer to breaking ground today than it was yesterday.”
Texas Central is planning to begin construction in the fall, pending approval of the safety rules and the issuance of an environmental permit.
However, the project still has to overcome a lot of hurdles. The first of which will come in the form of public hearings, which will be held throughout the state and allow impacted Texans the opportunity to share their opinion. Written comments can also be submitted to the FRA until May 11, 2020.
To view the proposed safety standards or to submit a public comment to the FRA visit www.itemonline.com/traincomment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.