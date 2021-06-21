High-speed rail project moves forward

HUNTSVILLE — A high-speed bullet train near Walker County moved another step closer to reality last week after opponents of the project suffered a significant setback in court.
Landowners Jim and Barbara Miles are among those fighting the project, legally challenging a Texas Court of Appeals decision from last year that concluded that Texas Central could use eminent domain to take their property in exchange for its fair market value.
But Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court declined their request to review the case.
“I am disappointed by the Texas Supreme Court’s decision,” said Congressman Kevin Brady, who has openly opposed the train. “By freeing up Texas Central to use eminent domain authority, the court is neglecting to protect the liberties of Texas landowners whose farms, ranches and homes sit along the proposed route.”
The approximately 240-mile high-speed rail line will offer a total travel time of less than 90 minutes from Houston to Dallas. A midway station is scheduled to be constructed in Roans Prairie — midway between Huntsville and College Station.
“After nine years, Texas Central remains in the planning stages and has not obtained a single permit to begin construction. This project is still no more “shovel ready” than it was years ago when Texas Central Railroad announced construction would begin soon—and failed. In fact, they have still not even filed an application with the federal Surface Transportation Board—the first step in an arduous and lengthy permitting process that could take years.”
According to the company, the most recent estimate for the start of construction is late this year or early next year.
