Walker County Sheriff’s deputies discovered several hypodermic needles, heroin, a crack pipe and cocaine during a stolen vehicle arrest early Monday morning in Huntsville.
Authorities say that deputies were on patrol on Interstate 45 south near the 121 mile marker around 2:30 a.m., when they searched the plates of a Nissan Versa which had sped past them. Officers stopped the driver – identified as Shontay Broughton, 32, of Lancaster – and informed her that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Dallas and placed her under arrest.
While searching the vehicle, officers discovered a crack pipe, a needle which was loaded with a dose of heroin and numerous used needles on the floor of the vehicle. While transporting Lancaster, deputies say that they noticed her stomping something in the back of the vehicle, which they identified as cocaine.
“This was great work by the deputies on patrol to follow their instincts and make a significant arrest,” said Captain Tim Whitecotton of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. “I am happy they made the arrest without incident or injury, because needles are a major risk for law enforcement.”
Broughton was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $40,000 in bonds.
