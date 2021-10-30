Here's a look at plans for Huntsville ISD’s new stadium, baseball and softball complex

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville ISD students will have a new stadium to look forward to in 2023.
The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees approved final design plans Thursday for a new $35 million stadium and a $15 million baseball and softball complex. It is being funded by a $127 million bond issue that voters approved in May for various school district projects.
“This is unbelievable,” district trustee JT Langley said following Thursday’s presentation. “For 20 years Huntsville has talked about having a baseball and softball complex and a stadium of our own. If this thing turns out like it was shown, then this community is going to be super proud.”
The new stadium will be built at the high school around Hornet Field and will seat 6,500 people — 3,800 for home fans on the west side and 2,700 for away game visitors on the east side, both are ADA accessible.
A new 2-story field house will also be built on the north side of the stadium.
Across a pedestrian bridge, through a canopy of pine trees, will be an 824 seat baseball stadium and a 522 seat softball complex. Both synthetic turf fields will be built approximately 8-feet below ground level, which will allow fans to reach the top of the bleachers upon approach.
Eight new tennis courts will also be constructed south of the high school.
“The presentation gave me goosebumps,” trustee Dr. Karin Olson Williams added. “To think about all of the students that will be impacted by this is unbelievable. I think this will be some of the most beautiful stadiums that I’ve ever seen because of the trees.”
The stadium projects are scheduled to go out for bid in early 2022, with construction set to start between March and June of that year. Both stadiums are expected to be ready for the 2023 seasons.
“It’s a tough construction market and a challenging site, but we will do whatever it takes to deliver this to you and the community,” said Juan Lopez, the principal designer for Houston based PBK Sports.