Huntsville ISD trustees approve $50 million in stadium construction

Huntsville ISD trustees approve $50 million in stadium construction

Here's a look at plans for Huntsville ISD’s new stadium, baseball and softball complex

A view of the entry way for the proposed Huntsville multipurpose stadium next to the high school. The $35 million stadium is expected to be built next year as part of a $127 million bond that voters approved earlier this year.  

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville ISD students will have a new stadium to look forward to in 2023.

The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees approved final design plans Thursday for a new $35 million stadium and a $15 million baseball and softball complex. It is being funded by a $127 million bond issue that voters approved in May for various school district projects.

Here's a look at plans for Huntsville ISD’s new stadium, baseball and softball complex

Architects released designed documents on Thursday for a $35 million multipurpose stadium at Huntsville High School. The project will include a new field house, press box, bleachers and scoreboard. 

“This is unbelievable,” district trustee JT Langley said following Thursday’s presentation. “For 20 years Huntsville has talked about having a baseball and softball complex and a stadium of our own. If this thing turns out like it was shown, then this community is going to be super proud.”

Here's a look at plans for Huntsville ISD’s new stadium, baseball and softball complex

A view from the field of the new Huntsville multipurpose stadium. 

The new stadium will be built at the high school around Hornet Field and will seat 6,500 people — 3,800 for home fans on the west side and 2,700 for away game visitors on the east side, both are ADA accessible.

Here's a look at plans for Huntsville ISD’s new stadium, baseball and softball complex

The concourse design for the new $35 million Huntsville athletics stadium that will be built next year next to the high school. 

A new 2-story field house will also be built on the north side of the stadium.

Here's a look at plans for Huntsville ISD’s new stadium, baseball and softball complex

An architecture design of the new Huntsville football field house, which will be built as part of a $35 million stadium project. 

Across a pedestrian bridge, through a canopy of pine trees, will be an 824 seat baseball stadium and a 522 seat softball complex. Both synthetic turf fields will be built approximately 8-feet below ground level, which will allow fans to reach the top of the bleachers upon approach.

Here's a look at plans for Huntsville ISD’s new stadium, baseball and softball complex

The stadium view of the new Hornet baseball field, which is scheduled to be constructed next year. 

Eight new tennis courts will also be constructed south of the high school. 

“The presentation gave me goosebumps,” trustee Dr. Karin Olson Williams added. “To think about all of the students that will be impacted by this is unbelievable. I think this will be some of the most beautiful stadiums that I’ve ever seen because of the trees.”

Here's a look at plans for Huntsville ISD’s new stadium, baseball and softball complex

The plaza view of the new $15 million baseball and softball complex at Huntsville ISD. The fields are scheduled to be built next year along MLK Blvd. 

The stadium projects are scheduled to go out for bid in early 2022, with construction set to start between March and June of that year. Both stadiums are expected to be ready for the 2023 seasons.

“It’s a tough construction market and a challenging site, but we will do whatever it takes to deliver this to you and the community,” said Juan Lopez, the principal designer for Houston based PBK Sports.

