Here’s what Huntsville ISD voters can expect to see on their ballots for the May 1 bond election

Early in-person voting begins Monday in Walker County for the May 1 Huntsville ISD bond election.
Voters across the entire school district, which encompasses nearly 80% of the Walker County population, will decide on a pair of propositions that total $127 million in funding for the school district. Huntsville ISD has not passed a construction bond in over two decades.
All early voting will take place at the Walker County Storm Shelter, and run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on most days between April 19-27.
Supporters have advocated the proposals as a necessary upgrade for a district that has not passed a bond in 23 years. Critics cite issues with the proposed athletic facilities and the proposed tax hike in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the ballot Huntsville ISD ballot will be two separate propositions, which voters can opt for both, one or none.
Proposition A will generate $92 million for renovations and upgrades to every elementary school campus and Mance Park Middle School. It will also transform the current intermediate school into an elementary school campus. The top proposition also allows for the construction of a new fine arts auditorium and a baseball/ softball complex on the high school campus.
The key point to Proposition A is a district-wide grade realignment, which will transform the four elementary school campuses to house pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, and transition sixth grade students to the proposed expansion at Mance Park Middle School.
“Proposition A transforms the district into a modern and proven design for success educationally, behaviorally and developmentally for all students by reducing building transitions,” Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said during Thursday night’s board of trustees meeting. “Instead of attending five different schools in a lifetime, our students would instead attend only three buildings — elementary school, middle school then high school.
“More than a facelift, Proposition A improves every school campus and facility with modernized instructional space and technology upgrades, as well as safety and security enhancements. Every student at every age in every part of town will see improvements in their school.”
Proposition B would allow the district to Issue bonds for $35 million to build a 7,000 seat multi-purpose varsity level stadium around Hornet Field, a new field house and a relocated tennis complex.
“It’s more than just a football stadium, it is a multi-purpose varsity level stadium for football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls track and field, marching band contests and our dance and cheer teams,” Sheppard added. “The upgrades will also generate revenue for the community in the form of increased sales at local businesses and increased sales tax revenue for the city as we host playoff games, marching contests, tournaments and other large events.”
Huntsville ISD is one of only two districts in Texas to not have a district-owned stadium. Sheppard also noted that, for the second consecutive year, Huntsville High School will be forced to hold graduation exercises outside of Walker County due to COVID-19 regulations and lack of availability of Sam Houston State University facilities.
“Of course academics is our primary function and our primary focus and we will never lose sight of that. We are champions in the classroom first and our athletic program supports that 100%. It is a fact that athletics gives kids a reason to study and do well in school. … It is not academics versus extra curricular activities, but academics and extracurriculars working together to produce the best and most successful future adults.”
TAX IMPACT
Tax records from the Texas Education Agency show that Huntsville ISD currently has the next to lowest school property tax rate in Region 6, which consists of 57 large and small school districts across Southeast Texas. If the presented maximum 9.94 cent increase to the district’s tax rate is approved, Huntsville ISD would remain tied for the second lowest tax rate in the region.
The maximum tax increase would amount to nearly a $175 annual increase in tax bills for those with a home valued at $200,000. Sheppard noted that the maximum increase is paid over time, and the district would not reach the full amount immediately.
However, thanks to record low interest rates the tax impact could be even less when the district sells the bonds.
“We are confident we overestimated the tax increase.” Sheppard noted.
VOTING INFORMATION
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-27. Extended hours of voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 20 and 22, while the lone weekend voting day on April 24 will allow for voting between noon to 5 p.m. All early voting will be at the Walker County Storm Shelter, located at 455 Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville.
Qualified voters may also request a mail-in absentee ballot. But to avoid mail delays, voters should apply well before the 5 p.m. April 20 deadline. Vote by mail absentee ballot applications are available on the Walker County Elections website at co.walker.tx.us/elecitons. Texas law allows for any voter that has a disability, is confined to a jail, will be outside the county during voting or is over the age of 65 on Election Day to vote by mail.
Sample ballots can be found at co.walker.tx.us/elecitons.