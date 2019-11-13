Hemp growing class coming to Huntsville

With farm bankruptcies on the rise, farmers are seeking alternative crops to supplement their income and now they have the opportunity to get in on a real cash crop.
Texas Hemp Growers Association will host a hemp growing master class on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hodges Education Building, with over 60 area farmers expected to be in attendance. Texas Hemp Growers, an association of, by and for Texas’ farmers has been traveling the state teaching eager farmers the methods and risks associated with hemp. The passage of House Bill 1325 by the Texas Legislature in June opened the door for farmers to cultivate hemp for industrial use and to derive CBD from it.
“Texas Hemp Growers has been around since last year. We were founded to get the political ball rolling towards legalization,” said Texas Hemp Growers Association president Zachary Maxwell. “In the last year, we have seen CBD use and production explode. It is derived from hemp and not marijuana. There are many great uses for industrial hemp such as fibers, whereas CBD use is medicinal.”
Attendees of the event will learn how they can potentially earn over $10,000 per acre of hemp, the risks inherent to growing hemp and how to get in on the CBD craze. Among the risks associated with growing hemp are the cost of seed genetics, farmers struggling to sell their plants after harvest and ‘hot hemp’ which has exceeded the legal THC limit, forcing some farmers to destroy their crops.
“There is a lot of different things farmers need to consider before getting started,” Maxwell added. “When it comes to seeds, growers need to distinguish between feminized and non-feminized seeds in their use. This can also affect the legality of their plants because some may have too high of levels of THC. Farmers also need to ensure they have buyers before they begin to cultivate hemp.”
Maxwell will teach attendees about topics including hemp history, licensing, compliance, hemp crop insurance, botany, pests, pathogens, nutrient requirements and planting and harvesting techniques. He will also speak about the USDA’s 2018 Hemp Farm Bill. The Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp as an agricultural commodity and removed it from the federal list of controlled substances. While hemp and marijuana are part of the same plant species, Cannabis sativa L., and look and smell alike, they have different levels of the psychoactive compound THC. Under the Farm Bill, hemp is defined as having 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis.
“THC is the biggest hurdle for farmers,” Maxwell said. “It is really easy to stress these plants out, especially with wind, overfeeding and heat. THC is technically the defense mechanism of the female plants. It is essentially sunblock for the plants and protects against pests.”
Crops with THC above 0.3 percent are considered marijuana, a controlled substance, rather than hemp, which is an agricultural commodity. Failing to account for weighted THCA may threaten the legality of shipping the hemp out of state, which, under the Farm Bill, cannot be obstructed by states or sovereign tribes. Even perfectly legal shipments, however, risk civil seizure and criminal prosecution because law enforcement currently lacks the tools, training and technology to distinguish hemp from marijuana during roadside inspections in real time.
“There is clearly a lot of pros and cons to growing hemp, but we believe it is a beneficial plant and resource,” Maxwell added. “We hope to educate the attendees and bring some excitement and an option for farmers to bring in some great money.”
Hemp production is not currently permitted in Texas, but the licensing process is expected to begin in early 2020.
Those interested in attending the event can visit www.txhempgrowersassociation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.