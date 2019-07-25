Hedspetch announces candidacy for Huntsville City Council's Ward 3 seat

The race to represent Huntsville’s northeast Ward 3 on the City Council has a familiar candidate.
Mader Hedspetch, 66, a retired TDCJ employee and substitute teacher threw her name in the hat for the third time on Monday during the opening day of ballot registration. Hedspetch was born and raised in Huntsville, graduating from Huntsville High School and Sam Houston State University with a degree in criminal justice.
“Huntsville is my home, I love Huntsville and I’m concerned about it,” Hedspetch said when asked why she chose to run for Council. “The city has a lot of development going on, but what are we really doing about getting more jobs for people.”
Hedspetch stated that one of her key objects on council would be to join the council members in doing the job right the first time.
“We all have to work together to get the job done,” Hedspetch said. “They say do the right thing, but I say do things right and do it right from the beginning … then you don’t have to worry about fixing it two or three years down the road.”
She currently works as a substitute teacher with Huntsville Classical Academy.
“I’ve spent my whole life in Texas,” Hedspetch said. “I’ve lived in Galveston, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, but I always came back home to Huntsville and Huntsville is truly my home.
