Heavy rains in Southeast Texas flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region already hammered by multiple flash floods this year.
The National Weather Service said between two and four inches of rain had already fallen in parts of Huntsville and Walker county by Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Some isolated areas could receive over eight inches of rain, as the area remains in a flash flood watch through Thursday morning.
Emergency officials reported multiple water rescues as creeks flooded bridges and low-lying streets.
Tornadoes also were a threat as storms pounded most of Texas and Louisiana.
In Lafayette, Louisiana, The Daily Advertiser reported that multiple warnings of possible tornadoes prompted shelter-in-place warnings at area schools, where students were held past the usual dismissal time until the danger passed. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles reported that the public reported a possible tornado in the Church Point area of rural Acadia Parish, west of Lafayette. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.
The rainy weather is expected to continue through the middle of the week.
Western Louisiana is still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes Laura and then Delta last year.
