Heavy rain expected to hit Walker County

Rain is on the way.
After experiencing months of drought, Walker County could be in store for some much needed rain as a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico is expected to spread drought-relieving rain throughout Southeast Texas this week.
Experts with the National Weather Service of Houston-Galveston say that the storms could bring an increased threat of localized flash flooding.
“An area of low pressure swirling in the upper levels of the atmosphere has been migrating westward across the Gulf of Mexico the past several days, and is expected to move inland over Texas on Tuesday,” NWS officials said in a release. “As the upper low moves closer, rain and t-storm chances will increase. Given the upper low's slow movement, this threat of rain and t-storms may remain in place in parts of east and coastal Texas through much of the week.”
The National Weather Service is predicting at least three inches of rain to hit Walker County between today and Thursday, with parts along the gulf receiving up to 12 inches.
Where the rain isn't excessive, it will be beneficial in Texas, since drought conditions have developed this summer. As of Monday afternoon, 173 counties across Texas are under of burn ban due to the conditions.
Walker County has been under a burn ban since early August, when the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index rating average was 527. The KBDI, which is used to determine forest fire potential on a scale of zero to 800 with 800 representing absolute dry conditions, is now at 661.
