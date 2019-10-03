Authorities are investigating after officers say a piece of excavation equipment, worth over $50,000 was stolen from a construction site Tuesday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to a construction site, located in the 7100 block of State Highway 75 around 3 p.m. after workers reported an orange Kubota skid steer tractor, valued at $54,000, stolen from the scene. Officers say between 8 p.m. Tuesday night and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, an unknown suspect took the equipment from the site using a trailer to tow it.
“Unfortunately, construction site thefts are common, but something this large and expensive is unusual,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We also do not have video to go on, but it has been entered as stolen and because it is so large, it will not easy to hide.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
