Residents of the northern Plains have been no stranger to intense heat so far this summer, but in parts of the southern Plains, the high heat that the region usually sees over the summer has been delayed. However, forecasters say that's changing this week.
Last weekend, a heat dome continued to build across the northern, central and southern Plains and is predicted to linger and strengthen through much of the week. For parts of the northern Plains, this will likely add to the already high number of 100-degree days this year. Meanwhile, to the south, some cities usually accustomed to several 100-degree days by this point in the summer, have yet to reach the century mark this year.
One such city is Huntsville. The weather in Huntsville this summer has been warm, but not all that hot, with a high temperature of 98-degrees on June 25. The first day over the century mark is not currently forecasted throughout next week, but forecasters are calling for multiple days in the high-90s with heat indexes far above the century mark.
As temperatures rise, residents should drink plenty of water, apply sunscreen regularly and dress in lightweight and light-colored clothing when outdoors in extreme heat.
