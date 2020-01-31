Heart of a Survivor gala supports cancer patients, survivors

For Lateel Richardson, Heart of a Survivor is much more than just a gala.
She started the event five years ago to show love and support to not only those battling cancer, but also those families who have lost someone to cancer. Something that has always been a key for the Huntsville Diamonds Cancer Team.
“The gala is so important, because it provides a platform and community for those who have battled the disease to know that they are not alone,” Richardson said. “We want survivors to know that we are always here for them and that they are cared for.”
The 5th annual Heart of a Survivor Gala will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Huntsville High School Commons. The event will feature a special dinner, entertainment, door prizes and powerful testimony by cancer survivors.
Attendees are asked to provide a $10 donation, or a $5 donation for those 10 and under.
Survivors from the last four years of the event will be honored, in addition to 25 new survivors in the program. A special message will be provided by cancer survivor Yolanda Kizzie, who will talk about her battle with the deadly disease. Pastor Ronald Eagleton of First New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will provide the keynote address.
“Our entire event will be uplifting and provide hope to the survivors and those who continue to battle cancer,” Richardson added. “Pastor Eagleton will provide a heartwarming and exciting speech and attendees will enjoy the dance performances.”
The Huntsville Diamonds Cancer Team was founded in 2015 to build a community of cancer survivors and support those battling the disease.
“I encourage the community to come out to the event to show support and love to those battling cancer in the community,” Richardson added. “We do not want anyone to ever feel that they are alone in their fight.”