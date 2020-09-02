Huntsville Health Department’s food-service inspections for the month of August were recently released. A, B, C or F grades are given based on the inspection score. Daycare and childcare center inspections are not based on a grading scale.
Routine Health Inspections
7 Leguas Mexican Grill, 2050 11th St., score: 88, grade: B, violations: 5
Alpha Omega Academy, 3891 Hwy. 30 E., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Burger King, 107 I-45 S., score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
Carriage Inn, 2805 Lake Rd., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Chicken Express, 623 Hwy. 75 N., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Church’s Fried Chicken #1510, 2711 11th St., score: 90, grade: A, violations: 4
Circle K #2740348, 605 I-45 S., score: 95, grade: A, violations: 3
Dairy Queen, 602 I-45 S., score: 95, grade: A, violations: 2
Dollar General #774, 224 Hwy. 75 N., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
Dollar General #11036, 4020 Sam Houston Ave., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
Dollar General #16011, 280 FM 2821, score: 94, grade: A, violations: 3
Domino’s Pizza, 2411 Avenue I, score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Donut Wheel, 1223 Sam Houston Ave., score: 92, grade: A, violations: 3
Fancy Donuts, 1938 Sam Houston Ave., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Floyd’s on 14th, 1221 14th St., score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 231 I-45, score: 98, grade: A, violations: 2
Great American Cookie & Marble Slab, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Commodity Warehouse, 690 Sam Houston Ave., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Gibbs Pre-K Center, 1800 19th St., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Huntsville Elementary, 87 MLK Dr., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Huntsville Intermediate, 431 Hwy. 190 E., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Mance Park Middle, 1010 8th St., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Sam Houston Elementary, 1641 7th St.score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Scott Johnson Elementary, 603 Hwy. 190 E., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Stewart Elementary, 3400 Boettcher Dr., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 3020 Hwy. 30, score: 95, grade: A, violations: 3
Highway 190 Food Store, 1107 US 190, score: 90, grade: A, violations: 5
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 148 I-45 S., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 3
Huntsville Classical Academy, 7174 Hwy. 75 S., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Jack in the Box #4702, 3005 Hwy. 30 W., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
La Mexicana Taqueria #2, 269 Hwy. 75 N., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 630 I-45 S., score: 92, grade: A, violations: 3
S&S Express, 3003 Sam Houston Ave., score: 90, grade: A, violations: 4
SHSU Armark Catering, 1902 Avenue I, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Chick-Fil-A, 1902 Avenue I, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Einstein Bagels, 1640 Bobby K Marks Dr., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU General’s Market, 2012 Avenue J, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Old Main Market, 1001 Bearkat Blvd., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Panda Express, 1905 Avenue I, score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
SHSU Starbucks Coffee, 2008 Avenue J, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Subway, 1802 Avenue I, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Shoguns Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar, 139 I-45 N., score: 80, grade: A, violations: 12
Smiley’s Express #6, 3595 Hwy. 30, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Stripes #1049, 2530 Sam Houston Ave., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 2
Summit Christian Academy, 3122 Montgomery Rd., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Taqueria La Esperanza, 123 Avenue M, score: 90, grade: A, violations: 5
Tasy Academy, 291 N. Hwy. 75, score: NA, grade: A, violations: 0
Tokyo Grill & Sushi, 2019 Sam Houston Ave., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 2
Walmart Bakery #285, 141 I-45 S., score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
Walmart Deli #285, 141 I-45 S., score: 95, grade: A, violations: 3
Re-inspections
Shoguns Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar, 139 I-45 N., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 3
Best Catch Fish & Seafood, 1798 Hwy. 30 E., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Brookshire Bros. - Bakery, 2601 11th St., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Brookshire Bros. - Deli, 2601 11th St., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Brookshire Bros. - Produce, 2601 11th St., score: 92, grade: A, violations: 3
The Children’s House, 906 11th St., score: NA, violations: 0
City Hall Cafe and Pie Bar, 1421 Sam Houston Ave., score: 98, grade: A, violations: 2
Creekside Retirement Community, 1433 Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Deluxe Tapioca, 2038 Sam Houston Ave., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Denny’s #7630, 3016 Hwy. 30, score: 90, grade: A, violations: 5
Discovery Days Preschool, 2400 Sycamore Ave., score: NA, violations: 0
El Gordo Taqueria, 611 11th St., score: 94, grade: A, violations: 4
Elkins Lake Clubhouse, 632 Cherry Hills, score: 97, grade: A, violations: 2
Faith Kids Preschool, 2407 Sam Houston Ave., score: NA, violations: 1
Falco’s C Store, 1901 Sycamore Ave., score: 92, grade: A, violations: 4
Girl’s Softball Concession Lower, 161 Kevin Williams Dr., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
H.E.B. Bakery & Deli, 1702 11th St., score: 98, grade: A, violations: 1
Hampton Inn & Suites, 120 Ravenwood Village Dr., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 3
Head Start, 125 FM 980, score: NA, violations: 0
Highway Food Store, 269 Hwy. 75 N., score: 92, grade: A, violations: 4
Huntsville Food Mart #1, 2309 Lake Rd., score: 95 grade: A, violations: 3
Huntsville Food Mart #2, 120 Hwy. 30 E., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Huntsville Health Care Center, 2628 Milam St., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
IHOP, 3008 Hwy. 30 W., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
Jack in the Box #1, 2251 Sam Houston Ave., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Karen’s Produce, 1936 CR 1203, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Kroger Starbucks, 223 I-45 S., score: 95, grade: A, violations: 3
Little Caesars, 111 I-45 S., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Lucky Steak and Seafood, 625 I-45 S., score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
McDonald’s #2868, 2719 11th St., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Potato Shack, 1229 Josey, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Smileys Express #3, 3612 Montgomery Road, score: 87, grade: B, violations: 7
— Improper cold hold — Improper hot hold — Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification — Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date — Wiping cloths must be stored properly — Floor in prep area needs to be cleaned — Expired product pulled from shelves
Starbucks Coffee, 101 I-45 S., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Stop and Stop, 320 Hwy. 190 E., score: 85, grade: B, violations: 7
— Improper cold hold — Improper hot hold ·Microwave needs to be cleaned — A Certified Food Manager Certification must be available at all times — Hand sink is used for hand washing only — All product must be stored 6 inches off the floor — A Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view at all times
Subway, 120 FM 2821 W., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Sundale Senior Living, 679 I-45 S., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Sweet Dough, 1304 15th St., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Taco Mania, 1110 Avenue M, , score: 95, grade: A, violations: 3
Taqueria Lindo Mexico, 902 11th St., score: 82, grade: B, violations: 8
— Improper cold hold — Product must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination — Sanitizer bucket tested too weak — When changing tasks, employees must wash hands and apply new pair of gloves — Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification — Bleach test strips are needed to properly test sanitizer — Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination — All bulk containers must be labeled properly
Toasted, 1932 Sam Houston Ave., score: 89, grade: B, violations: 6
— Improper hot hold — Product must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination — A Certified Food Manager Certification must be available at all times — All product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination — Bottom of prep cooler needs to be cleaned — A Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view at all times
Walmart Grocery & Produce, 141 I-45 S., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Walmart Meat Market/ Grab & Go #285, 141 I-45 S., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Walker County Jail, 655 FM 2821 W., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
William Hodges Education Building, 7600 Hwy. 75 S., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Wingstop, 3011 Hwy. 30 W., score: 88, grade: B, violations: 6
—Person in charge must have knowledge of proper food handling techniques — When changing tasks, employees must wash hands and apply new pair of gloves — A manager or a person in charge must be available at all times during operating hours — Hot water must be available at the hand sink at all times — Multiple flies observed during inspection — Venthood needs to be cleaned.
Wonder Ways African Food, 1429 Sam Houston Ave., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 2
Yongqin Chen, 223 I-45 S., score: 95, grade: A, violations: 2
Your CBD Store Huntsville, 1501 Sam Houston Ave., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
