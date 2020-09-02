Huntsville Health Department’s food-service inspections for the month of August were recently released. A, B, C or F grades are given based on the inspection score. Daycare and childcare center inspections are not based on a grading scale.
Routine Health Inspections
7 Leguas Mexican Grill, 2050 11th St., score: 88, grade: B, violations: 5
Alpha Omega Academy, 3891 Hwy. 30 E., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Burger King, 107 I-45 S., score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
Carriage Inn, 2805 Lake Rd., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Chicken Express, 623 Hwy. 75 N., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Church’s Fried Chicken #1510, 2711 11th St., score: 90, grade: A, violations: 4
Circle K #2740348, 605 I-45 S., score: 95, grade: A, violations: 3
Dairy Queen, 602 I-45 S., score: 95, grade: A, violations: 2
Dollar General #774, 224 Hwy. 75 N., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
Dollar General #11036, 4020 Sam Houston Ave., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 2
Dollar General #16011, 280 FM 2821, score: 94, grade: A, violations: 3
Domino’s Pizza, 2411 Avenue I, score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Donut Wheel, 1223 Sam Houston Ave., score: 92, grade: A, violations: 3
Fancy Donuts, 1938 Sam Houston Ave., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 1
Floyd’s on 14th, 1221 14th St., score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 231 I-45, score: 98, grade: A, violations: 2
Great American Cookie & Marble Slab, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Commodity Warehouse, 690 Sam Houston Ave., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Gibbs Pre-K Center, 1800 19th St., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Huntsville Elementary, 87 MLK Dr., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Huntsville Intermediate, 431 Hwy. 190 E., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Mance Park Middle, 1010 8th St., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Sam Houston Elementary, 1641 7th St.score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Scott Johnson Elementary, 603 Hwy. 190 E., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
HISD Stewart Elementary, 3400 Boettcher Dr., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 3020 Hwy. 30, score: 95, grade: A, violations: 3
Highway 190 Food Store, 1107 US 190, score: 90, grade: A, violations: 5
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 148 I-45 S., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 3
Huntsville Classical Academy, 7174 Hwy. 75 S., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Jack in the Box #4702, 3005 Hwy. 30 W., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
La Mexicana Taqueria #2, 269 Hwy. 75 N., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 630 I-45 S., score: 92, grade: A, violations: 3
S&S Express, 3003 Sam Houston Ave., score: 90, grade: A, violations: 4
SHSU Armark Catering, 1902 Avenue I, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Chick-Fil-A, 1902 Avenue I, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Einstein Bagels, 1640 Bobby K Marks Dr., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU General’s Market, 2012 Avenue J, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Old Main Market, 1001 Bearkat Blvd., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Panda Express, 1905 Avenue I, score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
SHSU Starbucks Coffee, 2008 Avenue J, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
SHSU Subway, 1802 Avenue I, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Shoguns Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar, 139 I-45 N., score: 80, grade: A, violations: 12
Smiley’s Express #6, 3595 Hwy. 30, score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Stripes #1049, 2530 Sam Houston Ave., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 2
Summit Christian Academy, 3122 Montgomery Rd., score: 100, grade: A, violations: 0
Taqueria La Esperanza, 123 Avenue M, score: 90, grade: A, violations: 5
Tasy Academy, 291 N. Hwy. 75, score: NA, grade: A, violations: 0
Tokyo Grill & Sushi, 2019 Sam Houston Ave., score: 97, grade: A, violations: 2
Walmart Bakery #285, 141 I-45 S., score: 99, grade: A, violations: 1
Walmart Deli #285, 141 I-45 S., score: 95, grade: A, violations: 3
Re-inspections
Shoguns Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar, 139 I-45 N., score: 96, grade: A, violations: 3
