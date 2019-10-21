Police say two handguns were stolen in separate incidents over the past week in Huntsville.
Officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of East Lake Drive around 8 a.m. Friday morning, when a resident reported a pistol stolen from his F-150
In a separate incident, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of Greenbriar Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday, after a resident reported their handgun stolen from a pickup.
“The weapons have been entered as stolen and we are reviewing video,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have processed the scene and hope to have suspects soon.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
