A 9mm handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in northern Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Smith Hill Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the owner reported the theft. Officers say that between 4 p.m. Tuesday evening and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, an unknown suspect entered the vehicle, stole the weapon and fled the scene.
“It is important to never leave a firearm in a vehicle unattended,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I also want to remind the public to keep their vehicles locked at all times.”
