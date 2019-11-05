A handgun and two cell phones were stolen from a vehicle at a local apartment complex Sunday night in Huntsville.
Authorities were called to the University Place Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Lake Road around 7 p.m. Monday morning, after a resident reported his 2014 Ford F-350 burglarized. Police say between 2 p.m. Sunday night and 6 a.m. Monday morning, an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole the handgun and cell phones.
“We are currently investigating the incident, but we were unable to find fingerprints,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have entered the gun as stolen, so we will know if the suspect tries to pawn it.”
