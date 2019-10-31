Authorities say a gun was stolen from a vehicle Tuesday night at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Officers were called to The Republic Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Smither Drive around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a resident reported their 9MM handgun stolen from their Toyota Tacoma.
“We are currently reviewing evidence and looking through security footage,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have entered the weapon as stolen, so if the suspect tries to pawn it, we will know.”
