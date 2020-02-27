A handgun, Xanax and several ounces of marijuana were found during a vehicle search by officers on patrol Tuesday night in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol at Motel 6, located in the 100 block of Interstate 45, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, when an officer noticed that two men were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers say while approaching the vehicle, they detected the odor of marijuana and asked the suspects – identified as Pedro Soto, 19 and Gerardo Aleman, 17, both of Huntsville – to exit the vehicle.
Police say Soto handed them a jar of marijuana, and during the search they found a handgun in the center console, along with a backpack containing around five ounces of marijuana and three pill bottles with 28 grams of Xanax.
“We have been patrolling the area due to a recent increase in thefts and burglaries,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This was great work by our officers to stay vigilant, recover a weapon and prevent a potential drug deal.”
Soto and Aleman were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. They are currently being held at the Walker County Jail on $9,000 bonds.
