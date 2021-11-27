BRYAN — Joshua Hamm, a United States Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in House District 12.
Hamm grew up in Hearne, a bedroom community for Bryan. He met his wife in the Army at Fort Hood, and his family all moved to Bryan.
After receiving his honorable discharge, Hamm built his American success story working blue-collar jobs as a mechanic, oilfield Technician, construction worker, tow-truck operator, and commercial truck driver. He is an active member of the Brazos County Republican Party, where he advocates for conservative policies at the local, state, and national level.
“As a parent concerned about my children’s future, and as a veteran who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, I feel it is my duty to stand up and fight against Joe Biden’s radical open border policies, egregious vaccine mandates, and crushing economic policies," Hamm said. "I am also running to provide real property tax relief to Texans who are being priced out of their own homes. These are things the Legislature can and should have already addressed, but we have to elect courageous conservatives to the House. I will provide our district with the leadership we so desperately need.”
With redistricting complete, District 12 will soon comprise Robertson, Madison, Walker, Grimes, Washington and eastern Brazos County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.