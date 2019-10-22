Halloween fun, fall festivals happening throughout Walker County

Churches and community organizations across Walker County are gearing up for fall festivals.
Trunk-or-Treat has become a staple of many churches across the state and nation, with events giving kids and parents the opportunity to enjoy Halloween in a safe environment.
“These events are always a fun time because people elaborately decorate cars and children can trick-or-treat from car to car,” said First United Methodist Church Pastor Daniel Irving. “The festival allows children to dress in their Halloween costumes and enjoy time with friends and family.”
Huntsville First United Methodist Church is among the churches hosting a fall festival following Scare on the Square on Saturday in Downtown Huntsville. Families are invited to dress up in costumes and go ‘trunk-or-treating’, play some games and enter a costume contest in the Community Life Center parking lot. In the church courtyard, pumpkins of every shape, size and color are available for purchase from the church pumpkin patch.
“Our pumpkin patch is open throughout October and we have many visitors each day,” Irving added. “We will also have a pumpkin carving contest Sunday after our service.”
Creekside Retirement Community will kick off the fall festivals Thursday, with a DJ, fall crafts, games, food, vendor booths and a Halloween costume contest for the kids. The event also includes a silent auction to support Creekside's Benevolent Fund for their residents.
“This will be our 7th year of our fall festival and our residents are very excited,” Creekside philanthropy director Nichole Becker said. “Our residents love seeing kids in their costumes and visiting with them. This is a great event for the entire community and we love having people visit and to know we are a part of the community.”
There will also be a plethora of events on Halloween night, including events at New Waverly First Baptist, University Heights Baptist Church, Faith Family Church and Walker County Fair Association’s Halloween Carnival.
“Trunk-or-treat events and fall festivals are a great way for families to enjoy our community and celebrate the holiday,” Irving said. “There are many great churches and events locally for families on Halloween night.”
Fall Festivals/ Trunk-or-treats
Thursday, Oct. 24
Creekside Retirement home – 4:30 p.m. – 1433 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Scare on the Square — 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Huntsville Downtown.
Huntsville First United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. — at 1016 Sam Houston Ave.
Haunted Hayride — 7 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. — Kate Barr Ross Park.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Dodge First Baptist Church — 6 p.m. — 204 FM 405.
Northside Baptist Church — 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. — 1207 FM 980.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Huntsville Church of Christ – from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – 3737 SH 30.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Walker County Fairgrounds — from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — at fairgrounds.
University Heights Baptist — from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. — at 2400 Sycamore Ave.
New Waverly First Baptist Church — from 6 p.m - 8 p.m. — at 460 Fisher St.
Faith Family Church — 6 p.m — at 2407 Sam Houston Ave.
