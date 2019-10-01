H-E-B, Texas A&M bans e-cigarettes

AUSTIN — Texas-based H-E-B decided to pull electronic cigarettes from its shelves, amid growing concerns for public health and safety.
The grocery chain said that all e-cigarette products were withdrawn from store shelves last week.
“At H-E-B, the safety of our communities and the well-being of all Texans is our top priority,” company officials said in a release. “Due to the unknown health implications of vaping, H-E-B immediately discontinued the sale of e-cigarettes last week.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week that there are now 805 confirmed and probable cases nationwide of vaping-related breathing illnesses, and the death toll has risen to 13. Austin Public Health has confirmed six lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use in Travis County alone.
Earlier this month, Walmart also announced that it will discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs in the U.S. when it sells out of its current inventory.
Additionally, earlier this week, Juul Labs announced it will no longer promote its e-cigarettes in print, digital and TV advertisements.
Texas A&M bans vaping on campus
Citing serious health risks, the Texas A&M University System banned the use of all electronic cigarettes on its campuses.
"I do not want to take any unnecessary chances with the health of our students, faculty and staff," Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a release. "To that end, I am directing the presidents of each of the 11 universities and the directors of the eight state agencies within The Texas A&M University System to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vaping as soon as possible. Smoking is banned in most places in the System already. But the ban on vaping is to be mandatory and expanded to every inch of the Texas A&M System."
Sharp stated that he wants the ban to include every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory within the Texas A&M System.
"Further, I think it would be appropriate and responsible to stop selling any e-cigarette products or vaping paraphernalia, if there are any points of sale at any place within our vast system," Sharp added. "I would like to see the ban in place today, but I understand the practicalities of running major institutions. So I will ask that the bans be implemented as soon as is practical."
Electronic cigarettes are also referred to as e-cigarettes, vapes, e-hookahs, vape pens, tank systems, mods, and electronic nicotine delivery systems. E-cigarettes can be filled with nicotine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabinoid (CBD) oils, and other substances and additives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention.
Symptoms of vaping-related illnesses include:
• Coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain
• Nausea, vomiting
• Diarrhea
• Fatigue
• Fever
• Weight loss
