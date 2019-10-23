H-E-B President to speak at Sam Houston State

Sam Houston State University’s Entrepreneurship Program will host Scott McClelland, president of H-E-B Food/Drug Stores, as the next Entrepreneur-in-Residence to share his story of success with the community on Nov. 21.
Overseeing the operations of all H-E-B stores across Texas and known as the “H-E-B Guy,” McClelland is the local face for the company, starring in TV commercials along with JJ Watt, Deshaun Watson, Jose Altuve and others.
Previously, McClelland served as president of H-E-B’s Houston operations. Under his leadership, H-E-B grew from 11 percent to a market-leading 28 percent share by opening larger stores with a heavy emphasis on low prices, locally sourced products and a tailored assortment based on the neighborhoods around each store.
McClelland is co-founder of an education-based non-profit, Good Reason, focused on improving education for Harris County students by eliminating achievement gaps. As the former board chair of the Houston Food Bank, he headed their $56 million capital campaign to fund the construction of the largest food bank warehouse in the United States. McClelland spearheaded the Houston Super Bowl of Caring Food Drive, which is now the largest in the state and annually collects over 2 million pounds of food for Houston’s hungry. In addition, he sits on the boards of Memorial Hermann Hospitals and Brighter Bites.
“In addition to business, Scott McClelland is also very passionate about education. His success is inspiring for our students, many of whom represent our future leaders in business,” SHSU President Dana Hoyt said.
The SHSU Entrepreneurship Program promotes entrepreneurship, free enterprise and a capitalist market economy. Providing opportunities to share inspiring stories of business success, the program invites Entrepreneurs-in-Residence to speak to the campus community.
The program began in 2003 and SHSU offered its first academic major in entrepreneurship in 2012. Today, more than 90 students are entrepreneurship majors, with another 50 participating in the minor program, which is open to any student in each of the seven colleges.
Taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 in the Gaertner Performing Arts Center, the event is free and open to the public.
—
The Entrepreneur-in-Residence event is sponsored by: College of Business Administration, College of Criminal Justice, College of Education, College of Arts & Media, College of Health Sciences, College of Humanities & Social Sciences, College of Science & Engineering Technology and College of Osteopathic Medicine.
