H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum begins construction of Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica

The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum’s construction of an 80% replica of the iconic Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Huntsville is now fully underway. The wall, which is a replica of the memorial in Washington D.C., will be placed where the Vietnam Memorial Walkway is located next to the museum.
Museum director Tara Burnett said that in order to complete the project, contractors are going to have to completely start from scratch.
“Prior to the site being chosen for the wall there were a lot of in depth conversations with veterans, members of the fallen represented on the walkway, arborists and many others,” Burnett said. “This plan was hashed out many different ways before the final plan was implemented. We looked at various sites on the grounds, soil samples, topography, grade, etc. to choose the best placement for the wall. This wall is more than just an addition to our museum and we spent many days and nights hashing out all of the details to try and make it perfect.”
The benches and bricks that were out on the memorial walkway have been temporarily relocated to the breezeway. Some of the bench plaques are in pretty poor condition, so museum directors hope to have those redone, while construction is taking place.
The trees that were planted also had to be taken down.
“We had tree experts come in and give their opinion as to what our best course of action should be with the trees. In their opinion, several of the trees were in distress and would not handle a relocation process, and could possibly die in the near future,” Burnett said. “One of the trees had recently been struck by lightning and we had lost half of that tree. We talked about the grade changes necessary for the wall and we were informed that elevating the soil around the trees would also be detrimental to them. Upon their recommendations, the best course of action was to remove the trees and start over. Believe me, this was a very hard decision for us. We did contact family members of the fallen and visited with them about the project in its entirety prior to any construction taking place
“Rest assured, when this project is complete it will be an amazing tribute to not only our fallen from Walker County, but to all of our fallen heroes from the Vietnam War. Through the many conversations I have had the privilege of having with various Vietnam Veterans, this wall has such an important meaning to them. This will give the opportunity to come and reflect and pay respect to the ones they know one the wail. Many of them can no longer travel to Washington, DC to pay their respects.”
Along with the wall there will be a memorial garden area near the apex of the wall with a special plaque to honor the fallen from Walker County. It will also include information as to where you can find those heroes on the wall. I am also pleased to announce we will be adding a Never Forgotten Garden.
The memorial garden will be in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The only empty tomb at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is the Vietnam tomb. The remains originally entombed were identified and the tomb was left empty to represent all of our Missing In Action from the Vietnam War.
“We felt it was extremely fitting to incorporate this Garden with the Vietnam Wall,” Burnett added.
Along the path out to the wall will also be information panels that have statistics about the Vietnam Wall. Inside the museum there will be the book that has all of the names on the wall and where they can be located. The museum will also have a software program that came with the wall that has biographical information pertaining to many of the heroes on the wall.
“We hope that upon completion everyone in our community will attend our opening ceremony. The date has not been determined as of yet because construction completion is contingent on Mother Nature.”
Fundraising is still needed for the completion of this massive project. Donations can be in person, or mailed to HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas at 463 State Hwy 75 N.,Huntsville, TX 77320. They can also be made over the phone at (936) 295-5959 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
