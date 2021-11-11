H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum set to host Latin Festival celebrating veterans

Huntsville’s first Latin music festival, featuring world-renowned artist Fernando “Nando” Dominguez III, is set to kick off Saturday with a day full of exciting events benefitting the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum.
“We are looking for this to be the first of many more Latin festivals,” said H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum executive director Tara Burnett. “These artists are Grammy award-winners and Latin music stars coming together to help our veteran museum and we are so honored they are doing this for us.”
Burnett partnered with Dominguez to organize the Walker County Fiesta Latin Festival after the Tejano artist shot a music video at the museum in Sept. 2020. Together, the duo have put together an event for all ages to enjoy, with proceeds benefitting the non-profit.
The day will begin with a free car show at the carnival area of the fair grounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will feature low-riders and custom painted vehicles from Houston, along with a selection of vendors selling their wares. A D.J. will be playing music throughout the day and world-class boxer Alfonzo Lopez will be in attendance with his crew, to educate the community about what they do and pose for photos at the car show. Some of the musicians scheduled to perform that evening will also be making sneak peek appearances to get the crowd excited about the concert that night.
Doors to the main building of the fair grounds will open at 4 p.m. for the concert, which will run from 5 to 11 p.m. Dominguez will perform with his band, Nando Y Solja Kingz, at The Walker County Fiesta Latin Festival, alongside fellow headliners, David Olivarez, Impozzible, Rakka Boy, Jay Olivera, Yarith Marcos and Alize’.
Pre-sale tickets are still available for the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum’s Walker County Fiesta Latin Festival and can be purchased online at www.valortix.com/walker-county-fiesta-latin-festival. Pre-sale tickets are $40 for general admission and $100 for VIP, which includes a meet and greet with the artists, three drink tickets and preferred seating. The museum is also offering the opportunity for the community to sponsor a veteran who might not be able to afford it, with a VIP experience.
Humphrey’s and Rodeo Mexican Bar and Grill will be selling food throughout the event, with adult beverages from Stephenson Distribution.
The concert is a no re-entry event and firearms will not be allowed.
