Police say a shotgun and a handgun were stolen from separate vehicles over the weekend in Huntsville.
Officers were dispatched to the University Place Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Lake Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, when a resident reported that his Beretta 12-gauge shotgun stolen from his vehicle. Police believe the weapon was stolen between between 8 p.m. Thursday night and 7 a.m. Friday morning, out of the victim’s red Ford F-150.
“It is important to keep vehicles locked and to keep valuable items out of them,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We strongly caution against leaving weapons in vehicles.”
A similar occurrence happened when police were called to the Sycamore Village Apartments, located in the 2400 block of Sycamore Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m., after a victim reported that their 9 millimeter Taurus handgun was stolen from their vehicle.
“We do not want weapons falling into the wrong hands, so ensure they are always secured in a safe place,” Barnes added. “We could not find fingerprints, but we are reviewing video from video doorbells that may lead us to the suspect.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
