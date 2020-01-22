A gun was stolen after a vehicle was burglarized Tuesday evening in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police said sometime after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of 11th Street, a gun was stolen from a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse. The vehicle was parked behind an auto parts store in an area of the parking lot that is not well lit.
The victim advised authorities that their doors were left unlocked, and a .40 caliber Glock 23 was stolen from the glovebox. Police say that the victim was unable to provide the serial number to the weapon.
“It’s never a good idea to leave a gun in an unlocked car,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We processed the scene and will report the gun officially missing when the serial number is provided.
