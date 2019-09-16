Police are searching for a pistol they say was stolen from a vehicle in Huntsville over the weekend.
Officers were dispatched to a home located in the 2900 block of Mimosa Lane in northeast Huntsville at 5 p.m. Saturday, after a resident reported a gun stolen from their car. Police say between 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday an unknown suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and stole the pistol.
“The weapon has been reported as stolen and we will be on the lookout,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “Remember to always lock your vehicles and not to leave anything valuable inside.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
