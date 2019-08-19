Officers are on the lookout for a firearm that was stolen from a Huntsville home within the last few months.
Police responded to the call from the 300 block of Julia Street at approximately 10 a.m. Friday morning. The resident told officers that she last checked for the weapon – a .380 caliber pistol – in March, but when she looked for it that morning, it was missing.
“We have entered the weapon as stolen, so if it is found or someone attempts to pawn it, we will be notified,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This is a difficult situation, though, as there could have been numerous people in and out over five months.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.