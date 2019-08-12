A local man returned home to find his gun was missing Sunday night in Huntsville.
Police were contacted around 11:30 p.m. when a trucker returned to his home, located in the 100 block of Sara Lane in Huntsville, and discovered his 9 millimeter luger handgun was stolen. Officers say the victim informed him that the thief may have been a former roommate who he had recently evicted. The victim also told officers the gun had no serial number.
“We are following leads on this and going over stories,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have a suspect in mind, but we will continue to investigate.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
