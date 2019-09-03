A gun left on a vehicle’s dashboard led police to the discovery of THC wax in Huntsville Monday morning.
HPD Officer Jacob Hughes was entering the Huntsville Whataburger, located at 263 Interstate 45 around 5 a.m. Monday morning when he said he noticed a Glock 22 on the dashboard of a black Dodge Charger in the parking lot. Hughes said he entered the restaurant and asked patrons whose vehicle it was, when a man – identified as James Dudley, 21, of Huntsville – raised his hand.
Hughes accompanied Dudley to his vehicle and said he smelled the odor of marijuana. Hughes conducted a search and found a small amount of THC wax in a plastic container.
“This was heads up police work by Officer Hughes to notice the weapon and find the drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I would like to remind the community to safely conceal weapons, and if you use drugs while in possession of a weapon, you will be arrested.”
Dudley was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $2,500 in bonds, but has bonded out.
