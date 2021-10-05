HUNTSVILLE — Many rural Texans who struggled to feed their families over the past pandemic year say they have had difficulty figuring out how to get help and had trouble finding healthy foods they can afford.
A Rural Hunger Project Needs Assessment, conducted by Texas A&M University, finds that nearly 18% of Walker County adults say they have not been able to get enough to eat or the kinds of foods they want. That number is even higher for children, with nearly 26% facing food insecurity.
The study notes that the need for food banks has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when 15% of Walker County adults needed food assistance.
The assessments results paint an overall picture of the counties served by the Trinity River Food Bank — Trinity, Liberty, San Jacinto and Walker.
“Food insecurity doesn’t always mean that a family doesn’t have any food, just that they don’t have it on a regular basis,” said Christine Shippey, the president of the Trinity River Food Bank. “There are many reasons for food insecurities. Sometimes it’s as simple as transportation and sometimes it’s from families that don’t have access to a pantry.
Residents using the food bank have seen increased mental and financial stress from COVID-19, the survey found. The average monthly income of those taking the survey was nearly $1,250 per month — nearly half of the average monthly income for Texans.
The survey also found that Walker County struggling residents have a growing need for mental health services and cooking healthy classes.
A national poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 1 in 8 Americans regularly get their food from convenience stores, which typically offer less nutritious food at higher prices. That experience is more common among Americans facing food challenges, with about 1 in 5 frequenting convenience stores.
Officials with the Houston Food Bank said that many are leery of engaging directly with government programs such as SNAP and WIC — the parallel government food-assistance program that helps mothers and children.
“While SNAP is intended to ensure that no one should fear going hungry, it also reflects the importance of work and responsibility,” said Jose Barrera, the community manager for Houston Food Bank. “SNAP also helps local economies by putting extra money into them. Households participating in SNAP spend those SNAP dollars on food when they otherwise might not spend money on those items at all.”
Anyone that meets SNAP qualifications can apply at hhs.texas.gov/services/food/snap-food-benefits.
LOCAL ASSISTANCE
The Trinity River Food Bank provided over 9.7 million pounds of food through a network of 21 agencies and community partners in 2020.
They provide food to nearly 100 families per week through a client-choice market, which allows individuals to shop for their own food, at the food bank located within Family of Faith Church on Sam Houston Avenue. Trinity River Food Bank serves Liberty, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker Counties, all of which have long experienced higher than average rates of food insecurity and poverty.
Walker County currently has a poverty rate of 21.4%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
