They’ve built a reputation on always being open.
When schools across the country were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-schools like Tomorrow’s Promise stayed open to care for the children of essential workers. Now, thanks to a growth in enrollment, the Montessori school is expanding.
The school officially opened a new toddler wing on Monday, which will give it the ability to expand its maximum enrollment to nearly 250 students.
“During COVID the little kids are the ones we saw the largest influx and demand for, with our baby room staying totally full,” said Kaye Boehning, the director of Tomorrow’s Promise.
Preschool workers have been named as one of the most overlooked essential workers of the pandemic, supplying childcare at a time when public schools were forced to close.
“We have the children of police officers, nurses, grocery store workers and correctional officers. We have people that have to go to work regardless of what’s going on,” Boehning said.
Montessori is a philosophy with the fundamental tenet that a child learns best within a social environment which supports each individual’s unique development.
“I believe that it is the best way to teach children,” Boehning added.
The newest toddler facility is a completely renovated pink and blue home across the street from the current campus.
The school is located at 2801 Old Houston Road in Huntsville. For more information, visit www.tomorrowspromise.info.
