The speculation and waiting is over.
A groundbreaking ceremony for new city of Huntsville police and fire headquarters is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 550 FM 2821 — the site of the future Huntsville Police Department.
The nearly $20 million project is the second phase of the 2016 bond election.
According to HPD chief Kevin Lunsford, one of the major desires for the new headquarters is to provide a more secure facility for officers, equipment, vehicles and the public. The two-story, 40,000 square-foot building will be built with the main floor below public access level. The facility will include new administration, investigation and uniform services offices. It will also house a new evidence vault and large training areas.
The new fire station will be built in the place of Fire Station No. 2, which was closed in July. The facility was originally a city swimming pool and constructed in the 1930’s under the Works Progress Administration. The new 16,750 square-foot fire facility will include administration, training and fire truck bay areas.
The police and fire station projects are expected to be complete 398 calendar days from the issuance of a notice to proceed, which is scheduled to be issued by November 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.