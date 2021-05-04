Grimes County Republican Party announces Justice Eva Guzman as Reagan Dinner speaker

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman will be the guest speaker at the Grimes County Republican Party’s 16th annual Reagan Dinner on Saturday, May 22.
Guzman joined the Supreme Court of Texas in 2009, making history as the first Latina to sit on the state’s highest civil court. The next year, the people of Texas elected her to a full term. She became the first Hispanic woman elected to statewide office in Texas, garnering the highest vote total for any office in Texas election history.
A proud Texan, Guzman believes “a judge’s highest duty is to uphold the Constitution.”
The 16th annual Reagan Dinner will be held at the Grimes County Expo Center, located at 5220 FM 3455 in Navasota. A social hour with an open bar begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a steak dinner at 6:30 p.m. catered by the Leona General Store.
General reservations are $60 or $70 if postmarked after May 10. No reservations will be accepted after 6 p.m. Monday, May 17. To make general reservations and pay online, go to www.facebook.com/gcrp.org, or mail checks to Karen Hale, 12110 Hale Lane, Plantersville, Texas 77363. Table sponsorship are available by mail only.
For information about reservations or table sponsorships, contact Karen Hale at (936) 894-2249 or (713) 851-8304 or by email at kjhale@embarqmail.com.
