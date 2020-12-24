Moving to Huntsville 20 years ago, Kenneth Dossey notes that you didn’t see food trucks around the area at that time.
Now, the trend has expanded across the city to its farthest reaches, with Dossey’s Grills Express food truck centered in the middle of town on Sam Houston Avenue.
Leaving behind a background leading kitchens at the Carriage Inn and on Lake Conroe dinner cruise boat, Southern Empress, the Huntsville local set out on his own just last month to take over the former Zach’s Bistro food truck at Cocktails Express.
Finally free to create the kind of foods that he enjoys the most, Grills Express offers Dossey’s take on homestyle fair food made in heaping portions with whole ingredients.
Quesadillas, grilled steak burritos, steak and chicken salads, cheese burgers, homestyle fresh cut fries, onion rings and fried pickles have drawn attention across social media, however, it’s the Philly cheesesteak that he takes the most pride in.
“Huntsville doesn’t really have a good Philly cheesesteak, so we try to specialize in Philly cheese steaks and homestyle food,” Dossey said.
Grills Express’ original Philly cheesesteak is composed of eight ounces of thinly sliced, crispy angus steak, topped with a rich provolone cheese and caramelized onions on fresh baked bread. It costs more to make than what he’s charging, but Dossey believes it’s worth it.
“People love it, I like to see people smile when they eat the food, I get a big kick out of watching people enjoy it,” Dossey said. “We’re about customer service and we try to make sure everybody’s happy. We don’t under portion food, we try to give more because everyone’s happy when it’s more, not less.”
Partnered with Cocktails Express next door, customers make a perfect pairing of savory and sweet with a dollar off of any drink with a food purchase.
Grills Express is located at 2301 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.