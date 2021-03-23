Grill Out and BBQ to benefit local educator

A Help a Teacher Grill Out & BBQ is being organized to benefit a beloved Huntsville Intermediate School teacher, after a disastrous accident left her with well over 20 broken bones and long road of healing ahead.
Two weeks ago, fifth grade social studies teacher and team leader, Hellen Grahmann, was on a motorcycle ride in Bryan that suddenly turned south after she took a u-turn a little too quickly, pinning her between her trike and a wall. She was dragged for about 50 feet before being pulled under her own bike.
“She’s has her sinuses broken, her jaw is broken in three places, she has seven rib fractures, a broken arm, a broken leg, her bones were sticking out, her ankle is completely crushed – so she’s got well over 20 broken bones,” daughter Victoria West said.
After undergoing four surgeries, Grahmann has been moved to rehab at this time, though her recovery still has a long way to go. Grahmann will have to learn how to move herself from her wheel chair, to the bed and bathroom before she can safely return home, where she will continue her healing.
“I’m not sure that I will be able to go back to school because when she gets home, if there’s not somebody home with her, then she has to go to a nursing home, so that’s another stressor that we have, so to speak, is how am I going to get paid? But at the same time, I’m not going to let my mom go to a nursing home,” West said.
Funds raised from the Grill Out & BBQ will be used to add wheel chair ramps to Grahmann’s home, grab bars in the restrooms and other handicap accommodations, to help her live more independently until she is fully healed. Salary lost from having to take time off from work will be covered, as well as further medical visits and treatments including replacing several of her teeth that were knocked out in the accident.
“She told me yesterday that she wanted to get her teeth fixed and her teacher insurance only covers about $1,000 a year, so that’s not going to go very far, each tooth is like $2,500,” West said. “So, we have a lot of things to do.”
West is hoping to raise about $15,000 through the Grill Out & BBQ, though realistically, she would be excited to bring in $7,000 to $8,000.
“She’s pretty well known around the community as far as, she’s taught everybody’s kid, so we’re hoping for a lot of community support,” West said.
The community has come together to donate over 20 designer purses, a fire pit, gift baskets, wine tastings, jewelry, gift cards and more to be raffled off at the event, while teachers from Huntsville Intermediate School have donated food for the barbecue.
Tickets for the grill out are $8 each and include a pulled pork sandwich, chips and a dessert, while raffle tickets start at $5 for one entry, or five for $20. The family event will also include entertainment for all ages to enjoy, including music, games, a bounce house, dart poker and a wine wheel.
The Help a Teacher Grill Out & BBQ Fundraiser will be held Saturday, April 10 at the American Legion Sam Houston Post 95, located at 1919 American Legion Dr. in Huntsville, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the American Legion Post 95 or A&D Propane.
