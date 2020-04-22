Gratitude for a thankless job

It’s not rare for TDCJ employees at the Huntsville “Walls” Unit to see individuals holding signs outside of the property. However, seldom do these signs express gratitude for their service.
“They were kind of taken back. They didn’t believe somebody would do that for them,” Huntsville Unit warden Bill Lewis said.
While unit and office employees are required to continue working on-site every day, the independent TDCJ internal audit group has remained out of the office. However, they have found a new way to serve and lift the spirits of their essential employees.
Chris Cirrito and his team of 17 have been holding thank you signs outside of various TDCJ properties every day, including some weekends, for roughly three weeks now.
“Our staff really felt like they needed to do something to contribute and this is a way that they can, while at the same time not being involved in day-to-day operations,” said Cirrito, who also serves as the director of internal audit for TDCJ. “When they came up with this idea, they really just jumped on it.”
It was a pleasant surprise to the “Walls” Unit warden and his employees when visitors arrived during a shift change, welcoming all who were coming and going with a smile, wave and an encouraging sign in hand.
“My staff was leaving and said , ‘Hey boss, there’s people out there that have thank you signs, who’s that for?’ And I said, ‘that’s for y'all.’ They’ve never seen anything like that, and in the time that we were dealing with – that was the initial phase of us starting with COVID challenges – it was just refreshing to see and to know that somebody is out there caring about what they do, understanding the challenges and the ability to be focused day in and day out.”
The internal auditing group has since visited units in Huntsville, Palestine, Navasota and Tennessee Colony, as well as the administrative complex and the institutional parole office in Huntsville.
“It’s pretty cool, we’ll get out to the unit and it’ll either be really cold or really hot and the first car that drives through, the people immediately start smiling and waving and everybody on the team immediately says, ‘well, that was worth the trip right there,’” Cirrito said.
“Really it’s just thanking them for their service … these are scary times, these are uncharted waters that no one has been through before and it takes a lot of courage to show up to those units and offices every day,” Cirrito said.
TDCJ employees are at the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Walker County, with a majority of local positive cases being related to the correctional system. As of Tuesday, 44 TDCJ employees and 66 inmates within the seven local units have tested positive for the coronavirus. Overall, 215 employees or contractors across the state have tested positive so far.
“These people that are going to work every day, they’re the heroes, and we just want to say thank you. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to make a sign and say thank you,” Cirrito said.
Cirrito hopes that members across the state will take notice and become inspired and do the same for their local TDCJ employees.
“They do a thankless job day in and day out, and they do it out of sacrifice, but to be able to walk out that door or walk in that door going to work, it gives them some purpose … The people kind of accentuate that and if you can put a face to a sign, that surely makes them feel good,” Lewis said. “If you can schedule somebody to show up every day, I’d take them.”
Cirrito notes that many wardens have asked the group to return to their units or offices, and the auditors plan to continue serving their TDCJ team through this time.
“As long as this is going on, we’re going to keep doing it,” Cirrito said.