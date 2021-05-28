Sam Houston State University received a $300,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to support students who were forced to abandon their educational and career goals due to personal or economic hardships. The Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant program supports those students in completing their postsecondary education at Sam Houston State.
Qualifying students will receive a one-time distribution of $1,500 to assist with tuition and fees.
“It is so unfortunate when students who are so close to graduating stop out of school, whether it be for personal or financial reasons. Most recently, COVID-19 negatively impacted many of our students. I am hopeful this funding will allow them to return to Sam Houston State University to complete their education,” said Leah Mulligan, associate vice president of Enrollment Management.
In order to receive grant funding, students must meet certain criteria:
Have stopped out for a minimum of one regular semester (fall or spring) or;
Are within 12-months or 90 semester credit hours or more of completing their degree
In addition to the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant, SHSU offers numerous opportunities to remove barriers that prevent undergraduates from earning their degrees including the nationally-recognized Student Money Management Center and the Student Advising and Mentoring (SAM) Center, which connects students with available resources on campus including advising, scholarship opportunities and financial aid.
For more information on the grant or to apply, visit Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant.
For SHSU admissions information, contact SHSU Enrollment Services at enroll@shsu.edu or 936.202.5170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.