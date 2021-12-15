Grant enables university to launch mobile food pantry

The Sam Houston State University Food Pantry will be making its way into the community, with plans to create a mobile food pantry since receiving a $50,000 grant last month.
“It was just an idea that came to us and it was kind of a big dream for us that we could go mobile,” said Kathleen Gilbert, the director of the Sam Houston State University Food Pantry.
Gilbert said the thought of a mobile food pantry first came to mind at the beginning of the pandemic, when the food pantry was asked to help support families in a local apartment complex, whose residents were experiencing unemployment, lacked transportation and needed a little help feeding their families.
However, it was Winter Storm Uri that actually set the wheels in motion.
The food pantry’s social media manager and volunteer coordinator, Jesus Martinez, made a Tweet during Winter Storm Uri, letting the community know that the food pantry was stocked and open for service. The social media post gained the attention of the Houston-based Powell Foundation, who informed Martinez of their grant cycle and followed up with a $25,000 donation in March. The funds were used to re-stock the pantry after the storm, to boost the partnered campus community garden and purchase can openers for students to take with them at distributions.
Since then, Gilbert has been able to acquire a $50,000 grant from the nonprofit in November, which will be used to bring her dreams of a mobile food pantry to life.
“Given the fact that we started off in a small closet in Academic Building 3, it’s really awing to see that we’re here now in this building, we have our own office to work in, now we’re getting our own vehicle, we’re just moving up the ladder and it’s amazing,” Martinez said.
“It was just an idea for us to be able to go to people, instead of people having to come to us,” Gilbert added. “Logistically, we have a lot of students who live right across from the stadium and they may not have a vehicle, so they have to walk all of the way here and back.”
The food pantry logged 3,000 student visits throughout the 2021 fall semester, not counting the community members that visit the food pantry on its distribution days, as no one is ever turned away from their services.
Gilbert notes that with the addition of the mobile food pantry, they will be able to broaden the scope of students served, reaching those who may be stranded in dormitories or off-campus housing with no means of transportation, particularly for the many students that live off of Lake Road.
“When the H-E-B left and moved (off of Lake Road), I kind of did a mapping and for The Arbors and Bearkat Village, it’s now 2.6 miles to get to H-E-B, so it’s not necessarily that Huntsville is a food desert, but I do think we lack some resources for students, such as public transportation,” Gilbert said.
She’s now looking at fleet vehicles and is in the process of working out the logistics of distribution, however, she’s optimistic about meeting her goal of bringing fresh produce to the community.
“When I took over in 2018, the goal was to provide food, grow everything and to provide sustenance,” Gilbert said. “Now, our next goal is really infusing everything with really healthy options for our students. I’m really excited for what we can do with this.”
Depending on how large it grows, the mobile food pantry could be another step towards bridging the gap between Sam Houston and the community. The Food Pantry regularly supports Huntsville ISD and donated groceries to help 20 families in the school district on Tuesday, using their personal vehicles to complete the distribution.
The resource will enable them to not only continue regular support for the community and schools, but possibly grow their involvement, while also collecting donations directly from local businesses and organizations. It will also enable them to better provide emergency response, bringing food to the community in times of inclement weather or extenuating circumstances, like where it all started in February.
“We just really want to be able to extend our reach with the students, as well as the Huntsville community, so we’re excited to see where this adventure will lead,” Gilbert said.
