A local man has been indicted on accusations he threatened a patron at Shenanigans and Confetti's Beach Club in 2019.
Jermaine Jenkins of Huntsville was officially charged last month by the Walker County grand jury.
The grand jury also issued multiple drug and evading indictments.
Jenkins, 38, was taken into custody June 23, 2019 by the Huntsville Police Department. He was released on a recognizance bond later that day.
According to police records, officers were given the suspect’s description and noticed the man enter into a blue Mercedes in the nightclubs parking lot. Police followed the car and turned on their lights at the 1700 block of 11th Street, but the driver continued driving, eventually stopping near the 1600 block of Normal Park Drive.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered a pistol behind the passenger's seat.
The charge is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison, with an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Other indictments included:
• Kobe Crowder, 21, of Houston was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, a second-degree felony.
• Chris Dowdy, 25, of Huntsville was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, a second-degree felony.
• Shelton Freeman, 32, of Huntsville was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, a third-degree felony.
• Christopher Hayes, 31, of Trinity was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, a third-degree felony.
• George Houston III, 31, of Huntsville was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
• Jose Lozoria Salazar, 27, of Huntsville was indicted on a stalking charge, a third-degree felony.
• Gerard Martin, 32, of Huntsville was indicted on charges of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon, both are a third-degree felony.
• Stephen Park, 38, of Huntsville was indicted for assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
• Karl Wanza, 49, of Huntsville was indicted for assault of a family/ household member, a third-degree felony.
• Steven Delgado, 28, of Conroe was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, a second-degree felony.
• Garret Hamrick, 25, of Willis was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, a second-degree felony.
• Travis Morris, 34, of Huntsville was indicted for assault of a family member with a previous conviction, a second-degree felony.
• Elias Gonzalez-Murillo, 49, of Wichita, Kansas was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, a third-degree felony.
• Miguel Rodriguez, 25, of Huntsville was indicted for a DWI with a child under the age of 15-years-old, a state jail felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.